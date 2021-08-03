Cancel
Lakeview, OR

Lakeview calendar: Coming events

Lakeview Digest
Lakeview Digest
 5 days ago

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Lakeview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l03Wi_0bGQyjPL00

Old Rifle Course

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Old Rifle Course DECEMBER 2-3-4, 2021 INTENDED FOR RIFLES MADE AND USED BEFORE 1946. *intended for rifles, other than current martial based platforms i.e. bolt action / lever action / single shot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ek5gL_0bGQyjPL00

5-Day Club - Bly

Bly, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 61125 OR-140 E, Bly, OR

Join us for five days of exciting games, Bible stories, fun songs, memory verses, missionary stories, and more! All kids ages 5-12 are welcome (parents too)! It's FREE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCBc4_0bGQyjPL00

Lakeview Application Day

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1021 S 10th St, Lakeview, OR

Start the pre-registration process the 21-22 school year. Please call – 541-947-5335 to schedule an in person interview. Please bring birth certificate, proof of income, child’s immunization...

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview Digest

With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

