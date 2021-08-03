Lakeview calendar: Coming events

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Lakeview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeview:

Old Rifle Course Lakeview, OR

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Old Rifle Course DECEMBER 2-3-4, 2021 INTENDED FOR RIFLES MADE AND USED BEFORE 1946. *intended for rifles, other than current martial based platforms i.e. bolt action / lever action / single shot...

5-Day Club - Bly Bly, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 61125 OR-140 E, Bly, OR

Join us for five days of exciting games, Bible stories, fun songs, memory verses, missionary stories, and more! All kids ages 5-12 are welcome (parents too)! It's FREE!

Lakeview Application Day Lakeview, OR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1021 S 10th St, Lakeview, OR

Start the pre-registration process the 21-22 school year. Please call – 541-947-5335 to schedule an in person interview. Please bring birth certificate, proof of income, child’s immunization...