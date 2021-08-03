Cancel
Wolf Point, MT

Live events coming up in Wolf Point

Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
(WOLF POINT, MT) Wolf Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wolf Point:

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Perfect for the entire family, all the iconic Peanuts characters we adore, including Snoopy, Lucy and lovable Charlie Brown, come to life in this highly entertaining, Tony Award winning, musical!

The Spitfire Grill

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

This heart-warming blues & folk tinged musical celebrates second chances, following Percy, a young woman who dreams of a new start in a small Wisconsin town. Her unique idea to save the struggling...

Memorial service

Wolf Point, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 102 Custer St, Wolf Point, MT

Find the obituary of Max Hagadone (1968 - 2021) from San Diego, CA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Wadopana Pow Wow Celebration

Wolf Point, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Wolf Point, MT

This celebration is the oldest traditional pow‑wow in Montana. The celebration is always the first weekend of August. The dancers receive monetary donations daily. It is a great weekend of fun and...

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point, MT
With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

