Burlington events coming up
(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS
Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Concert...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Hunting Heritage Banquet is on Facebook. To connect with Hunting Heritage Banquet, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO
Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS
Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS
Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.
