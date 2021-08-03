Cancel
Burlington, CO

Burlington events coming up

Burlington Times
 5 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCZxx_0bGQyglA00

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Concert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2qUi_0bGQyglA00

Hunting Heritage Banquet

Cheyenne Wells, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hunting Heritage Banquet is on Facebook. To connect with Hunting Heritage Banquet, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Et2q_0bGQyglA00

High Plains No-Till Conference

Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIIK5_0bGQyglA00

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481V1a_0bGQyglA00

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

