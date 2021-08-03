Burlington events coming up

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burlington:

Kingdom Youth Conference - Goodland, KS Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1121 Main St, Goodland, KS

Tentative Schedule FRIDAY NIGHT 6:00 Registration 6:30 Doors Open 7:00 Countdown into Worship – Kingdom Worship 7:30 Speaker 1st Session Ryan Edberg 8:15 Ministry Time 8:45 Break 9:00 Concert...

Hunting Heritage Banquet Cheyenne Wells, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hunting Heritage Banquet is on Facebook. To connect with Hunting Heritage Banquet, join Facebook today.

High Plains No-Till Conference Burlington, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 340 S 14th St, Burlington, CO

Educational event focused on soil health, no-till, regenerative grazing, ag business, and more! Keynote speakers Alejandro Carrillo, Loran Steinlage, and James White will be featured. The...

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.