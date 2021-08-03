Live events coming up in Russell

(RUSSELL, KS) Live events are coming to Russell.

Kids Yoga Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:35 PM

Address: 610 N Main St, Russell, KS

Join us for another fun filled Kids Yoga!; 6:30pm Thursday, August 5th! Gentle Stretch with Instructor Bre, Games & a Craft! $12/65 Minutes! open to all Genders, ages 4-12 ( mature 3s may attend...

Russell Area Farmers Market Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

Spook Parade Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

The annual Spook Parade is held the Saturday before Halloween. Kids parade past judges to have their costumes judged. Treats are handed out to all then a hayrack ride follows.

Innovative Showcase Russell Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

The Velocity Dance Team is proud to present the first annual Innovative Showcase Russell. Innovative Showcase Russell is a state preparation event with an optional mini camp add on. Saturday...

Canvas Painting Class Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 707 Main St, Hays, KS

Join us on Friday, August 20th at 6pm to paint this glow-in-the-dark firefly jar. This painting will be taught step-by-step by an instructor and colors can be customized for a totally unique work...