Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold Beach, OR

Live events coming up in Gold Beach

Posted by 
Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 5 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gold Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x63yi_0bGQyezi00

Community Yoga

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Community Yoga Time: Sundays, August 1, 8, 22, 29 at 1pm-2:15pm Location: Curry Public Library Description: A donation-based yoga class designed for adults and older teens. All ability levels are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yu9FP_0bGQyezi00

The Red Velvet Cake War at Ellensburg Theatre Company

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 94196 W Moore St, Gold Beach, OR

The playwrights of Dearly Departed and The Dixie Swim Club invite you to a family reunion. In this Southern-fried comedy the Verdeen cousins - Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette - have agreed...

Learn More

Blood Drive

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive on Wednesday, August 25 from 12:30pm-5:30pm. To schedule your appointment or for more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org using...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGfva_0bGQyezi00

Club Monthly Meeting — Curry County Cruisers

Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6577 Lucky Ln, Brookings, OR

Monthly meeting at Ocean Winds Apartments. Social time starts at 1:00 PM, meeting starts at 1:30 PM. Don’t forget donations for the Food Bank.

Learn More

Adult Summer Reading Book Discussion

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Tell us about the books you read this summer and get ideas from others on what to read next! This event is open to all adults who read at least one book this summer. Weather permitting, we will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
31
Followers
185
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gold Beach, OR
Government
City
Gold Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Weather#The Dixie Swim Club#Southern#The American Red Cross#The Food Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy