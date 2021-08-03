Live events coming up in Gold Beach

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gold Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gold Beach area:

Community Yoga Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Community Yoga Time: Sundays, August 1, 8, 22, 29 at 1pm-2:15pm Location: Curry Public Library Description: A donation-based yoga class designed for adults and older teens. All ability levels are...

The Red Velvet Cake War at Ellensburg Theatre Company Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 94196 W Moore St, Gold Beach, OR

The playwrights of Dearly Departed and The Dixie Swim Club invite you to a family reunion. In this Southern-fried comedy the Verdeen cousins - Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette - have agreed...

Blood Drive Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive on Wednesday, August 25 from 12:30pm-5:30pm. To schedule your appointment or for more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org using...

Club Monthly Meeting — Curry County Cruisers Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6577 Lucky Ln, Brookings, OR

Monthly meeting at Ocean Winds Apartments. Social time starts at 1:00 PM, meeting starts at 1:30 PM. Don’t forget donations for the Food Bank.

Adult Summer Reading Book Discussion Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

Tell us about the books you read this summer and get ideas from others on what to read next! This event is open to all adults who read at least one book this summer. Weather permitting, we will...