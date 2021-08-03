Cancel
Perry, NY

What's up Perry: Local events calendar

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocWhA_0bGQyd6z00

Justin Williams Live @ SLBP!

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 14 Borden Ave, Perry, NY

Justin says it best: "2020 brought many surprises and changes to us all. We can all got a little down and frustrated about things. With more free time, I chose to get creative with it. Lots of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVL28_0bGQyd6z00

Insect Safari

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6773 Trailside Road, Castile, NY

Humphrey Nature Center (1 hour, mile or less)Stop by or call the Humphrey Nature Center at (585) 493-3682 for any questions.Phone: (585) 493-3682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKfiM_0bGQyd6z00

Benny Bleu

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 36-38 S Main St, Perry, NY

Wyoming County is an agricultural hub for New York State, come get yer fresh fruits and veggies and I'll be there with the very ripest music on the market.

Perry Farmers' Market

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 36-38 S Main St, Perry, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September 2021Saturdays, 8:30 am - 12:30 pm Location:South Main Streets downtown Festival Plaza (between Borden and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QXWr_0bGQyd6z00

Craft Beer Tournament

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3820 Club Rd, Perry, NY

Join us for beer, golf, games, & more! Saturday, August 7th This is not a golfer's only event! Test your skills with driving, putting, & more! Registration at 12pm Lunch at 12:15pm Tee off at 1pm...

Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

