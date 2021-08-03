Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

Live events on the horizon in New Hampton

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 5 days ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQYwu_0bGQycEG00

Fumigation CIC

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Categories 7C, 10 Contact: Lynn Bruess 641-394-2174 lbruess@iastate.edu lbruess@iastate.edu Location: Chickasaw County Extension Office Address: 104 East Main Street New Hampton IA County...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ttQz_0bGQycEG00

Iowa Drainage School

Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3327 290th St, Nashua, IA

Purpose To train stakeholders in sub-surface drainage concepts, planning and laying out drainage systems including surveying a profile, laying out the system, calculating tile line sizes and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4gXL_0bGQycEG00

Slush & Brush

Fredericksburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2689 Country Club Rd, Fredericksburg, IA

Come and paint with us while enjoying your favorite beverage (Please feel free to bring your own beverage). Slush n Brush Join Joan Schultz and paint .... if you have never painted please come and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q65JD_0bGQycEG00

Crafty Market & Yard Sale

Ionia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1430 220th St, Ionia, IA

Annual Crafty Clean Out Yard sale- where you can buy and sell all your extra crafty supplies. Our vendors are busy cleaning out their crafty rooms and workshops and you can too! Wanna be a vendor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pxQY_0bGQycEG00

Picture Book Putt-Putt

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

Bring the kids in to try their hand at Picture Book Putt-Putt! No pre-registration required. *The date of this event changed from August 7th to the 14th!

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
25
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Ionia, IA
City
New Hampton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
New Hampton, IA
Government
City
Nashua, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ia Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy