Live events on the horizon in New Hampton
(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM
Categories 7C, 10 Contact: Lynn Bruess 641-394-2174 lbruess@iastate.edu lbruess@iastate.edu Location: Chickasaw County Extension Office Address: 104 East Main Street New Hampton IA County...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 3327 290th St, Nashua, IA
Purpose To train stakeholders in sub-surface drainage concepts, planning and laying out drainage systems including surveying a profile, laying out the system, calculating tile line sizes and...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 2689 Country Club Rd, Fredericksburg, IA
Come and paint with us while enjoying your favorite beverage (Please feel free to bring your own beverage). Slush n Brush Join Joan Schultz and paint .... if you have never painted please come and...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1430 220th St, Ionia, IA
Annual Crafty Clean Out Yard sale- where you can buy and sell all your extra crafty supplies. Our vendors are busy cleaning out their crafty rooms and workshops and you can too! Wanna be a vendor...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA
Bring the kids in to try their hand at Picture Book Putt-Putt! No pre-registration required. *The date of this event changed from August 7th to the 14th!
Comments / 0