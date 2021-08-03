Live events on the horizon in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:

Fumigation CIC New Hampton, IA

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Categories 7C, 10 Contact: Lynn Bruess 641-394-2174 lbruess@iastate.edu lbruess@iastate.edu Location: Chickasaw County Extension Office Address: 104 East Main Street New Hampton IA County...

Iowa Drainage School Nashua, IA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3327 290th St, Nashua, IA

Purpose To train stakeholders in sub-surface drainage concepts, planning and laying out drainage systems including surveying a profile, laying out the system, calculating tile line sizes and...

Slush & Brush Fredericksburg, IA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2689 Country Club Rd, Fredericksburg, IA

Come and paint with us while enjoying your favorite beverage (Please feel free to bring your own beverage). Slush n Brush Join Joan Schultz and paint .... if you have never painted please come and...

Crafty Market & Yard Sale Ionia, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1430 220th St, Ionia, IA

Annual Crafty Clean Out Yard sale- where you can buy and sell all your extra crafty supplies. Our vendors are busy cleaning out their crafty rooms and workshops and you can too! Wanna be a vendor...

Picture Book Putt-Putt New Hampton, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 W Spring St, New Hampton, IA

Bring the kids in to try their hand at Picture Book Putt-Putt! No pre-registration required. *The date of this event changed from August 7th to the 14th!