Grangeville events coming up

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Grangeville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grangeville:

Crazy 8 Shop Run Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 207 W Main St, Grangeville, ID

SAVE THE DATE! Our Annual August Crazy 8 Shop Run is coming! Gather up a friend or 4 and hit the road to all 9 quilt shops, get a poker card at each shop, plus free patterns and goodies! There...

Free Health Chat – Back to the Future! Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 10620 US-12, Orofino, ID

We will be starting at the beginning for anyone who missed our first class this will get you up to speed! For those who have attended our beginners class we usually have something new to add. Dr...

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration, Kamiah, Idaho Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Join us for our Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration in beautiful Kamiah, Idaho!

WIEC Idaho Sisters Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

How To Wild Idaho Endurance Challenge events are self/unsupported wilderness fun runs. No course markings, no aid stations, no set date or time. You can complete them by yourself at any time or...