Hardin calendar: Coming events
(HARDIN, MT) Hardin is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hardin area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Kesha VENUE: First Interstate Arena - Billings, MT DATE: 13 August, 2021, 07:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Timed event challenge featuring tie down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. There will also be a youth dummy roping with added prizes and cash!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
August 20-22, 2021 Golden Age Men & Women Adult Men & Women Teen Boys Teen Girls Tiny Tots General Inquiries Send Direct Message via Facebook: Crow Fair Powwow 2021 Vendors interested in selling...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 318 North Center Avenue, Hardin, MT 59034
Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT
The Final Race Night for Track Championship! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Kids Under 60" are FREE
