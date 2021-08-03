Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin, MT

Hardin calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Hardin News Watch
Hardin News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARDIN, MT) Hardin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hardin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTHYE_0bGQyaSo00

Kesha at First Interstate Arena

Pompeys Pillar, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Kesha VENUE: First Interstate Arena - Billings, MT DATE: 13 August, 2021, 07:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZFJ4_0bGQyaSo00

Jerry Small “King of the Cowboys” Memorial

Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Timed event challenge featuring tie down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. There will also be a youth dummy roping with added prizes and cash!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lBd4_0bGQyaSo00

Crow Fair Pow Wow 2021

Crow Agency, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 20-22, 2021 Golden Age Men & Women Adult Men & Women Teen Boys Teen Girls Tiny Tots General Inquiries Send Direct Message via Facebook: Crow Fair Powwow 2021 Vendors interested in selling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1mOd_0bGQyaSo00

Edge of the Plains- Hardin

Hardin, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 North Center Avenue, Hardin, MT 59034

Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBFUl_0bGQyaSo00

Big Sky Speedway Track Championship

Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

The Final Race Night for Track Championship! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Kids Under 60" are FREE

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hardin News Watch

Hardin News Watch

Hardin, MT
22
Followers
177
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hardin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Hardin, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
City
Hardin, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mt#Montana Entrepreneurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy