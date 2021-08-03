Hardin calendar: Coming events

(HARDIN, MT) Hardin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hardin area:

Kesha at First Interstate Arena Pompeys Pillar, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Kesha VENUE: First Interstate Arena - Billings, MT DATE: 13 August, 2021, 07:00 PM

Jerry Small “King of the Cowboys” Memorial Hardin, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Timed event challenge featuring tie down roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. There will also be a youth dummy roping with added prizes and cash!

Crow Fair Pow Wow 2021 Crow Agency, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 20-22, 2021 Golden Age Men & Women Adult Men & Women Teen Boys Teen Girls Tiny Tots General Inquiries Send Direct Message via Facebook: Crow Fair Powwow 2021 Vendors interested in selling...

Edge of the Plains- Hardin Hardin, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 North Center Avenue, Hardin, MT 59034

Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.

Big Sky Speedway Track Championship Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11298 Roundup Rd, Shepherd, MT

The Final Race Night for Track Championship! IMCA Modified WISSOTA Midwest Mods WISSOTA Street Stock IMCA Sport Compact Kids Under 60" are FREE