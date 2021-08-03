Nocona events coming soon

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Nocona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nocona:

Supper and Movie Night "Switched" Bowie, TX

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tired of being bullied, Cassandra Evans prays that her nemesis, Katie Sharp, the queen bee of social media, would know what it's like to walk a day in her shoes. Her prayer is answered in an...

Reds, Whites, & Brews and Food Trucks Too! Bowie, TX

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 413 Pelham Street 304 Lindsey, Bowie, TX

Be a part of our annual Reds, Whites, & Brews and food trucks too event happening on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bowie Second Monday Grounds in Bowie, Texas. There will be vendors from all...

Back 2 School Fair Bowie, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 US 287 N, Bowie, TX

Come check us out at the great event for Bowie isd students.

Outdoor Expo Bowie, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 413 Pelham Street 304 Lindsey, Bowie, TX

The 3rd annual Bowie Outdoor Expo will be held on August 21st at the Bowie Community Center. This is a family friendly, free event.

2021 Outdoor Movie Night Bowie, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Community Development presents the second film to last year's August showing, Jumanji: The Next Level for the downtown free outdoor movie to be held in the Customer Service Center (finance...