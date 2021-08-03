Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nocona, TX

Nocona events coming soon

Posted by 
Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 5 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Nocona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nocona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JErLg_0bGQyZWx00

Supper and Movie Night "Switched"

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tired of being bullied, Cassandra Evans prays that her nemesis, Katie Sharp, the queen bee of social media, would know what it's like to walk a day in her shoes. Her prayer is answered in an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAbY7_0bGQyZWx00

Reds, Whites, & Brews and Food Trucks Too!

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 413 Pelham Street 304 Lindsey, Bowie, TX

Be a part of our annual Reds, Whites, & Brews and food trucks too event happening on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Bowie Second Monday Grounds in Bowie, Texas. There will be vendors from all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GUzC_0bGQyZWx00

Back 2 School Fair

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 US 287 N, Bowie, TX

Come check us out at the great event for Bowie isd students.

Learn More

Outdoor Expo

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 413 Pelham Street 304 Lindsey, Bowie, TX

The 3rd annual Bowie Outdoor Expo will be held on August 21st at the Bowie Community Center. This is a family friendly, free event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZPBZ_0bGQyZWx00

2021 Outdoor Movie Night

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Community Development presents the second film to last year's August showing, Jumanji: The Next Level for the downtown free outdoor movie to be held in the Customer Service Center (finance...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
37
Followers
179
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Nocona, TX
Nocona, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Bowie, TX
Government
City
Bowie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pelham#Bowie Isd#Community Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy