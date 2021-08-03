Live events coming up in Blanco

(BLANCO, TX) Blanco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:

The RedBud Cafe in Blanco TX presents live music by the Frumkins. Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 410 4th St, Blanco, TX

Explore all upcoming red bud events in Blanco, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming red bud events happening in Blanco, Texas.

Blanco Book Bunch reads: The Push Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1118 Main St, Blanco, TX

Join the Blanco Book Bunch as they discuss this fascinating book.

Saturday Night Karaoke Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 621 Chandler St, Blanco, TX

Come get your Small Town Saturday Night Karaoke on with us!! Always a great time! You may also like the following events from Old Ironhorse Saloon

Strags Adventure Club - Spring Branch Obstacle Course Run Spring Branch, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 Lange Creek Drive, Spring Branch, TX 78070

Surround yourself with badass women for fitness, community, great food, conversation, sunshine, professional photography, GIVEAWAYS and more

TGA Fun Golf Play Day: Vaaler Creek Golf Club Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX

Are you interested in participating in our Fun Golf Series? Come play at Vaaler Creek in a cart while competing in your flight and on course contests. Lunch will be served after the round, come...