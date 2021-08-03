Live events coming up in Blanco
(BLANCO, TX) Blanco has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 410 4th St, Blanco, TX
Explore all upcoming red bud events in Blanco, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming red bud events happening in Blanco, Texas.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1118 Main St, Blanco, TX
Join the Blanco Book Bunch as they discuss this fascinating book.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 621 Chandler St, Blanco, TX
Come get your Small Town Saturday Night Karaoke on with us!! Always a great time! You may also like the following events from Old Ironhorse Saloon
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 510 Lange Creek Drive, Spring Branch, TX 78070
Surround yourself with badass women for fitness, community, great food, conversation, sunshine, professional photography, GIVEAWAYS and more
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX
Are you interested in participating in our Fun Golf Series? Come play at Vaaler Creek in a cart while competing in your flight and on course contests. Lunch will be served after the round, come...
Comments / 0