Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco, TX

Live events coming up in Blanco

Posted by 
Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BLANCO, TX) Blanco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyQHs_0bGQyXlV00

The RedBud Cafe in Blanco TX presents live music by the Frumkins.

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 410 4th St, Blanco, TX

Explore all upcoming red bud events in Blanco, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming red bud events happening in Blanco, Texas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46o35g_0bGQyXlV00

Blanco Book Bunch reads: The Push

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1118 Main St, Blanco, TX

Join the Blanco Book Bunch as they discuss this fascinating book.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTP8v_0bGQyXlV00

Saturday Night Karaoke

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 621 Chandler St, Blanco, TX

Come get your Small Town Saturday Night Karaoke on with us!! Always a great time! You may also like the following events from Old Ironhorse Saloon

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5ZVI_0bGQyXlV00

Strags Adventure Club - Spring Branch Obstacle Course Run

Spring Branch, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 Lange Creek Drive, Spring Branch, TX 78070

Surround yourself with badass women for fitness, community, great food, conversation, sunshine, professional photography, GIVEAWAYS and more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eepvZ_0bGQyXlV00

TGA Fun Golf Play Day: Vaaler Creek Golf Club

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 228 Jeff Vaughn, Blanco, TX

Are you interested in participating in our Fun Golf Series? Come play at Vaaler Creek in a cart while competing in your flight and on course contests. Lunch will be served after the round, come...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco Bulletin

Blanco, TX
28
Followers
193
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Spring Branch, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Blanco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Live Events#Photography#Tx Explore#Tx Join#Old Ironhorse Saloon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy