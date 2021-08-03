Cancel
Estill, SC

Live events on the horizon in Estill

Estill Post
(ESTILL, SC) Estill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Estill:

Virtually Speaking: Piracy of the Lowcountry

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Dr. Mark Hanna, Associate Professor of History at University of California in San Diego, navigates patrons through the history of pirates in the South Carolina and Georgia Lowcountry. Join us on...

Hampton County Planning Commission Meeting

Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: B.T Deloach, 201 Jackson Ave W, Hampton, SC

Hampton County Admin. Center 200 Jackson Avenue East Hampton, SC 29924 Phone: 803-914-2100 Fax: 803-914-2107

An evening with the Duane Eubanks Quintet LIVE at the Palmetto Theater

Hampton, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 Lee Ave, Hampton, SC

DUANE EUBANKS - Trumpet DARRYL YOKLEY - Tenor Sax ANTHONY WONSEY - Piano ERIC WHEELER - Bass WAYNE SMITH Jr. - Drums

Bamberg-Ehrhardt Varsity Football @ Allendale-Fairfax

Fairfax, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3581 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy, Fairfax, SC

The Allendale-Fairfax (Fairfax, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p. Game Details: Allendale Fairfax High School

Expungement Clinic

Ridgeland, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7557 W Main St, Ridgeland, SC

LCLV is excited to partner with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office and AEC on this important community clinic. Call 843-815-1570 to sign up today for this Clinic at Antioch Education Center at...

