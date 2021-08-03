Cancel
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton calendar: Events coming up

Carrollton Times
 5 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Live events are coming to Carrollton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrollton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEh6G_0bGQyV0300

Shopping Under the Sun & Other Activities

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

We invite you to be a vendor. There are only 150 booth spaces available for this event. Crafters, Artists, and retailers can register for a 12x12 booth for $40. Wine Walk opens at 4pm closes at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWSU6_0bGQyV0300

Carroll County Historical Museum

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 N Mason St, Carrollton, MO

Sat and Sun 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. FREE ADMISSION Newly remodeled and renovated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yadUa_0bGQyV0300

Graveside service

Triplett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Here is Dale Alvin Stobaugh’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Dale Alvin Stobaugh of Triplett, Missouri, who passed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTFUg_0bGQyV0300

Carrollton Farmers Market

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

May - September 2021 Farmers Market Carrollton Square Saturdays 8 a.m. - Noon Beginning Saturday, May 29\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU8Kw_0bGQyV0300

MVC Alumni Game

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1538 E Vest St, Marshall, MO

Calling ALL former softball Vikings to come HOME for homecoming! We aim to bring the past, present and future of Valley softball together in one place while we celebrate the rich history of our...

Carrollton Times

Carrollton, MO
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

