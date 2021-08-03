Cancel
Cozad, NE

Events on the Cozad calendar

Cozad Dispatch
 5 days ago

(COZAD, NE) Live events are lining up on the Cozad calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cozad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO9oY_0bGQyU7K00

Auction : Khris & Ed Pelzer - Vintage Clothing, Sewing, Antiques, More. Gothenburg, Nebraska NE

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901 Ave I, Gothenburg, NE

On line Only Auction offering 800+ lots of Vintage Clothing & Accessories, Chandler Button Sewing Machine, Sewing Machines, Sergers, Vintage Buttons, Patterns, Dress Forms, Fabric & Trims. Quilts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAU1R_0bGQyU7K00

Child Care Providers’ Renewal Summit

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 75670 Rd 417, Cozad, NE

August Summit Flyer Final Child Care Providers’ Renewal Summit – Camp Comeca, Cozad, NE Come relax and learn together! 8 Approved Training hours Friday, Aug. 13th 6pm-8pm Saturday, Aug. 14...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nur9_0bGQyU7K00

Header Trailer

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Header Trailer, 24' Long, 4" X 4" Beams, Adjustable Head Brackets, Pin Hitch, Tricycle Front End,11L-14 Tires

Comeca Cookout 2021

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 75670 Rd 417, Cozad, NE

Family Fun @ the 71st Annual Comeca Cookout!! ALL ARE WELCOME! - Answers to the FAQs: - This Annual Fundraiser used to be called the Buffalo BBQ, but now that we’re serving BabyBack Ribs and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6Yx1_0bGQyU7K00

Cozad Farmers Market

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 W 8th St, Cozad, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 10AM Location:Veterans Memorial Park

ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

