Nathalie calendar: What's coming up

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nathalie area:

Christmas Open House Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

The annual Christmas Open House at Red Hill will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The Patrick Henry Auxiliary sponsors this event and cordially invites the public to attend...

Buckaroo Horse Camp Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ages 5-10 9:00am-2:00pm Cost $55 for the day! Basic horsemanship Safety around horses Colors & markings Horse Breeds Parts of the horse Grooming Crafts & games Dailey Riding lessons Pre...

Halloween Party at Factory Street Brewing Company South Boston, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 210 Factory Street, South Boston, VA 24592

Spooky surprises await! Join us for Halloween and a ghoulishly good time!

Design a tote bag Halifax, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Design a tote bag. Bring a colored drawing, coloring page or picture to decorate your tote. Or come to the Halifax Market Place to draw or color your design to put on your tote. Cost is just $8...

Vacation Bible School Brookneal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Vacation Bible school for ALL ages. There will be dinner, Bible activities, and Preaching every night! 6p-8p... bounce houses and other fun activities planned for each night. Everyone is welcome...