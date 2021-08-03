Cancel
Orange Grove, TX

Events on the Orange Grove calendar

Orange Grove Post
 5 days ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Live events are coming to Orange Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orange Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sKMX_0bGQySLs00

Alice Texas Car Show & Bass Comp

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1050 Cecilia St, Alice, TX

Get ready for what's gonna be 1 of the biggest shows to ever hit Alice Texas! This will be a USACI sanctioned Bass Comp plus Car Show with many class to choose from so bring em on out cuz you're...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elgtl_0bGQySLs00

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041s7Z_0bGQySLs00

Barbecueabend auf der Straussenfarm

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach

Straussenfleisch vom Grill - Etwas dass sie auf jeden Fall einmal versuchen sollten!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsOoU_0bGQySLs00

Cookie Class In Alice

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeawP_0bGQySLs00

2021 Youth Camp Registration

Sandia, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 151 Farm to Market 3162, Sandia, TX 78383

2021 SCTX Youth Camp - Jr and Sr are combined this year!

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
