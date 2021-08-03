Live events on the horizon in Alderson

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alderson:

Entradas para concierto Nelly Nelly Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

The State Fair of West Virginia takes place in mid-August in Fairlea, near Lewisburg, West Virginia. The fairgrounds that host the ten-day event feature a large open space for carnivals and...

Shawn Benfield Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, Lewisburg, WV

Come on around and hear a good ol' Southern WV boy play a bit of his country music for you folks to enjoy. Sit outside, have a listen, drink some Appalachian cider, and feel your day get better in...

West Virginia State Fair Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Nelly - State Fair of WV is on Facebook. To connect with Nelly - State Fair of WV, join Facebook today.

Live Music featuring Patrick O'Flaherty at Hawk Knob Cidery and Meadery Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, Lewisburg, WV

On Friday, August 13, Hawk Knob Cidery will be featuring traditional Celtic music by Patrick O'Flaherty. Come on out for a cider and some tunes! Admission is

Arts & Crafts Festival @Hawk Knob Cidery Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, Lewisburg, WV

Join us for a full day of arts and craft vendors, great food, live music, cider, mead, exclusive Hawk Knob cocktails, and more! Music by Phil Rolleston, Jeanne Hoffman, and Seldom Free. If you...