Live events coming up in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Cle Elum calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cle Elum:

Backpacking Trip to Spade and Venus Lakes in WA Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Cle Elum, WA

Are you ready for a challenging, yet rewarding back country experience? Are you an experienced backpacker who can carry your pack up some steep terrain? Well, this trip might be for you. First...

Trail Emergency Class Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Elk Haven Rd, Cle Elum, WA

SECOND CLASS! A 2-day experiential learning class taught by *Michelle Bobinsky Murphy. Fee is $100 for both days Come with your bike, backpack, horse **(pre-approval required), bring whatever you...

Teanaway Valley Retreat with Regan and Dora Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 11720 WA-970, Cle Elum, WA

Take advantage of the Early Bird discount and save hundreds of dollars. Scroll down for details. Close up your summer with this fun filled retreat in a huge, lodge style estate. The Retreat is...

Suncadia Half & 5K Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Evergreen Trails has partnered up with Suncadia Lodge for a new destination trail race taking place at the idyllic setting of Suncadia Lodge. We will have a half marathon, 5K and free kid's race...

Free Summer Meals for All Kids in Upper County – CE/R High School Location Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2692 WA-903, Cle Elum, WA

Starting Tuesday, July 6th FISH Food Bank will roll out its Free Summer Meals program and be distributing food at Cle Elum/Roslyn High School for all children ages 0-18. Each week families are...