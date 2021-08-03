Grafton events coming soon

(GRAFTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grafton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grafton:

The Afters in Fargo at Cavalier City Park Cavalier, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Concert of The Afters in Fargo. The concert will take place at Cavalier City Park in Fargo. The date of the concert is the 21-08-2021.

Kindred Varsity Football @ Grafton/St. Thomas Grafton, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Grafton/St. Thomas (Grafton, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kindred (ND) on Friday, August 20 @ 3p.

Sisters in Christ Prayer Walk at Icelandic State Park Cavalier, ND

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 13571 ND-5, Cavalier, ND

Sisters, mark your calendars and save the date for Monday, August 9 at 7pm. We will meet at the start of the Hillman Trail ( go into the park and up the hill past the loading dock, trail is on the...

Old Fashioned Christmas Drayton, ND

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 S Main St, Drayton, ND

Live nativity, horse-drawn sleigh rides, Santa Claus, outdoor fireburning warmer, merchant promotions and more.

Hillcrest GlowBall Tournament Park River, ND

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hillcrest GlowBall Tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course Park River, 100 Sandwood Place, Park River, ND 58270, Park River, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 08:00 pm