Goodland, KS

Goodland calendar: Events coming up

Goodland News Alert
 5 days ago

(GOODLAND, KS) Goodland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Goodland:

The New RoadWorks Show Truck Is Coming To Truck Town!

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 105 W W Horton Ave, Colby, KS

Come see the NEW RoadWorks show truck Night Moves! Decked out with all the new RoadWorks products, this truck does not disappoint!!! While you're here - shop some exclusive sales on RoadWorks...

Sunday School/Youth Group Planning meal

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 309 2nd St, Sharon Springs, KS

Sunday School/ Youth Planning Meeting! Please join us for a meal if you have any interest in helping out with Sunday School and/or youth group. August 18th, 5:00 PM at the church. RSVP to Rebecca...

SCA Steak Cook Off

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Show off your steak cooking skills with the SCA Steak Cook Off Asssociation competition at the Sunflower Festival. Hosted by Adams Bank & Trust. Registration for this event is seperate...

Thomas County Coalition Meeting

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us either in person or via Zoom for our monthly Thomas County Coalition meetings. Scroll to learn more

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

