Events on the Kalona calendar

(KALONA, IA) Kalona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalona:

Rubix Kube Riverside, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

RUBIX KUBE has taken the universe by storm as the most excellent 80's tribute band of all time! Their one-of-a-kind "THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK Show" is performed across the planet, and to galaxies...

BQA Certification Kalona, IA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 9th St, Kalona, IA

BQA CERTIFICATION Hosted by Kalona Sales Barn, Inc. Location: Kalona Sales Barn West Sales Pavilion. Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 Check-in: 9:30 AM Certification: 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Lunch...

4th Annual Golf Outing & Fundraiser Riverside, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Learn more about the 3rd Annual Golf Outing and Fundraiser at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa benefiting the Dragonfly Transplant Fund.

Workshop & Tools in Riverside 21-0809.OL Riverside, IA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Workshop & Tools in Riverside Bidding ends on August 9th, 2021 @ 8:30 PM CSTPickup August 11th in R...

Tanya English Band at Bunker Mill Bridge Kalona, IA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1298 Poplar Blvd, Kalona, IA

Such a beautiful spot for music, We hope you've been enjoying the return of this unique venue, down by Kalona. Now in our 9th year, Miss Tanya sings songs of love gone wrong and love gone right...