Newcastle, WY

What’s up Newcastle: Local events calendar

Newcastle Updates
 5 days ago

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Newcastle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

Star Academy Personal Property Auction

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Former Star Academy - Custer SDLARGE SURPLUS LIQUIDATION AUCTIONOnline bidding closes Wednesday Augu...

FCBD - Free Comic Book Day

Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Upwards of 50! Free Comic Book Day titles will be availble in our shop and Wellness Coalition Fun Run. Come on down, all purchases that day will be 10% off and with each purchase of $20 or more...

Matt Farris at The Custer Beacon

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

With an unparalleled passion for country music and an incredible talent fueled by positive energy, Matt Farris is a rising star in the Country Music world. After relentlessly touring the last few...

1880 Train Old West Shootout

Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Experience an old west shootout aboard the 1880 Train this summer. Dates are June 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; August 5 and 19; and September 5. The shootout begins at the Hill City station...

Kamp for Kids

Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 12703 Outlaw Ranch Rd, Custer, SD

Kamp for Kids Family Diabetes Camp at Outlaw Ranch, Custer, SD

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
