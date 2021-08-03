Cancel
Piedmont, MO

Piedmont events coming up

Piedmont Times
 5 days ago

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Piedmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CJ5o_0bGQyF7f00

Old Greenville Days

Greenville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Hwy 67, Greenville, MO

Annual weekend of fun for the whole family. lots of boots of handmade crafts, games for the kiddos, food vendors and lots of great music! Last all day Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nKDh_0bGQyF7f00

Let's Talk About Chakras

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

What are chakras? How do I tell if one is out of balance? How do I balance the chakras? There has been a lot of research in all cultures of the world concerning this topic. We will discuss some of...

Jellyfish

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PlIf_0bGQyF7f00

Tribute Quartet

Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2I0I_0bGQyF7f00

Wayne County School Readiness Event

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 Henry White Blvd, CMS, Piedmont, MO

Please contact SCMCAA at 573-223-4795 to pre-register for this event. Continue reading

Piedmont, MO
ABOUT

With Piedmont Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

