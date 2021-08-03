Piedmont events coming up

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Piedmont:

Old Greenville Days Greenville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Hwy 67, Greenville, MO

Annual weekend of fun for the whole family. lots of boots of handmade crafts, games for the kiddos, food vendors and lots of great music! Last all day Saturday and Sunday.

Let's Talk About Chakras Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

What are chakras? How do I tell if one is out of balance? How do I balance the chakras? There has been a lot of research in all cultures of the world concerning this topic. We will discuss some of...

Jellyfish Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

Tribute Quartet Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”

Wayne County School Readiness Event Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 Henry White Blvd, CMS, Piedmont, MO

Please contact SCMCAA at 573-223-4795 to pre-register for this event. Continue reading