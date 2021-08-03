Cancel
Roseau, MN

What’s up Roseau: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 5 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roseau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hpfie_0bGQyEEw00

Sunday Worship Service

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 Nelson St NW, Warroad, MN

One of the blessings we are excited to welcome back this year is VBS daycamp with Pathways Outdoor Lutheran Ministries (Pathways Bible Camps). The daycamp counselors who will be with us on Monday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNs2r_0bGQyEEw00

Northern Lights Barrel Series

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 505 5th Ave NW, Roseau, MN

Open – $20 Youth – $15 PeeWee (10 & under)- $5 Office Fee – $10 (No office fee for PeeWee) Exhibition: $4/1 $10/3 Location: Roseau County Fair Grounds Time: 6pm Runs start 5pm Exhibitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtlWr_0bGQyEEw00

Roseau Fellowship and Bible Study

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 806 3rd St NW, Roseau, MN

Bible study and fellowship with a local group of Jesus followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTlOx_0bGQyEEw00

Destination Dig VBS

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 30804 Co Rd 15, Roseau, MN

Pack your bags and grab your gear, VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where an epic adventure of discovery awaits. Discover amazing finds and exciting evidence that proves biblical events...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIMZh_0bGQyEEw00

Amazing Grace Adventures VBS

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 511 Cedar Ave NW, Warroad, MN

Amazing Grace Adventures VBS is on Facebook. To connect with Amazing Grace Adventures VBS, join Facebook today.

Roseau Daily

Roseau Daily

Roseau, MN
With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

