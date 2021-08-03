Melrose calendar: What's coming up

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

Fall Zoo Fest Freeport, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 26715 Co Rd 39, Freeport, MN

Saturday, September 11th, 2021 – 10:00am to 6:00pm Join the harvest fun. Held in early September each year, the Fall Zoo Fest is a special event at Hemker Park & Zoo to celebrate harvest season...

"Self Defense Safety Course for You and/or Your Teen" Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 903 State Rd, Sauk Centre, MN

In this 2 hour self-defense course, Josh Waltzing (Alex Martial Arts) will lead you through learning the most critical steps of keeping yourself safe in all situations. Staying safe is primarily a...

Alternative Senior Care's Champion Training ; Aging In Place with St. Croix Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 304 Elm St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Discussing the Elephant in the Room... Hospice Basics and the Vital Importance of Supporting those Aging in Place About this Event Alternative Senior Care Presents "Champion Training" Hospice with...

Ruby's Pop Up Pantry Food Distribution Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 705 12th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Ruby's Pantry is a non-profit that brings food to communities in the surrounding area. On the first Saturday of every month there is a food distribution at River of Life church in Sauk Centre...

Munichfest Street Dance New Munich, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Main St, New Munich, MN

Come on out for a fun night of dancing at this year Street Dance in New Munich featuring Levi Pelzer Music! Levi Pelzer is an up and coming independent touring and recording artist born in central...