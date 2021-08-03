Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Melrose calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 5 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476Yug_0bGQyDMD00

Fall Zoo Fest

Freeport, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 26715 Co Rd 39, Freeport, MN

Saturday, September 11th, 2021 – 10:00am to 6:00pm Join the harvest fun. Held in early September each year, the Fall Zoo Fest is a special event at Hemker Park & Zoo to celebrate harvest season...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKx56_0bGQyDMD00

"Self Defense Safety Course for You and/or Your Teen"

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 903 State Rd, Sauk Centre, MN

In this 2 hour self-defense course, Josh Waltzing (Alex Martial Arts) will lead you through learning the most critical steps of keeping yourself safe in all situations. Staying safe is primarily a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1gMl_0bGQyDMD00

Alternative Senior Care's Champion Training ; Aging In Place with St. Croix

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 304 Elm St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Discussing the Elephant in the Room... Hospice Basics and the Vital Importance of Supporting those Aging in Place About this Event Alternative Senior Care Presents "Champion Training" Hospice with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzPYb_0bGQyDMD00

Ruby's Pop Up Pantry Food Distribution

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 705 12th St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Ruby's Pantry is a non-profit that brings food to communities in the surrounding area. On the first Saturday of every month there is a food distribution at River of Life church in Sauk Centre...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrSDQ_0bGQyDMD00

Munichfest Street Dance

New Munich, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 Main St, New Munich, MN

Come on out for a fun night of dancing at this year Street Dance in New Munich featuring Levi Pelzer Music! Levi Pelzer is an up and coming independent touring and recording artist born in central...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
17
Followers
184
Post
997
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Centre, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Melrose, MN
City
Freeport, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Street Dance#The Fall Zoo Fest#Alex Martial Arts#Mn Ruby#River Of Life#Levi Pelzer Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy