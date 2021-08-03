Linden calendar: Events coming up
(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Linden area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 347 E Main St, Hohenwald, TN
Lewis County Senior Center is on Facebook. To connect with Lewis County Senior Center, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1925 US-641, Parsons, TN
The Educational Exhibits –including crops, canning, handicrafts and needlework are a major part of the event and give an opportunity for youth and adult residents of the county to display their...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 104 College Ave, Linden, TN
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides age appropriate books for children from birth to 5 years old. Be sure to register your child. It's free!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 1124 Centerville Hwy, Hohenwald, TN
Bible Class Worship Service Fellowship Meal Annual Gospel Singing Afternoon Worship Service
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 111 Harbor Drive, Clifton, TN
Back and ready to entertain! Scott McEwen on the Patio at the Clifton Marina Bar & Grill!
Comments / 0