Linden, TN

Linden calendar: Events coming up

Linden Digest
Linden Digest
 5 days ago

(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

Lewis County Senior Center

Hohenwald, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 347 E Main St, Hohenwald, TN

Lewis County Senior Center is on Facebook. To connect with Lewis County Senior Center, join Facebook today.

Decatur County Fair

Parsons, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1925 US-641, Parsons, TN

The Educational Exhibits –including crops, canning, handicrafts and needlework are a major part of the event and give an opportunity for youth and adult residents of the county to display their...

Perry County Friends of the Library

Linden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 104 College Ave, Linden, TN

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides age appropriate books for children from birth to 5 years old. Be sure to register your child. It's free!

Annual Homecoming and Singing with Brother Milton Stephens

Hohenwald, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1124 Centerville Hwy, Hohenwald, TN

Bible Class Worship Service Fellowship Meal Annual Gospel Singing Afternoon Worship Service

Scott McEwen Duo

Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor Drive, Clifton, TN

Back and ready to entertain! Scott McEwen on the Patio at the Clifton Marina Bar & Grill!

Linden Digest

Linden Digest

Linden, TN
ABOUT

With Linden Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hohenwald, TN
Government
City
Clifton, TN
City
Hohenwald, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Linden, TN
