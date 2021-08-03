Linden calendar: Events coming up

(LINDEN, TN) Linden has a full slate of live events coming up.

Lewis County Senior Center Hohenwald, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 347 E Main St, Hohenwald, TN

Decatur County Fair Parsons, TN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1925 US-641, Parsons, TN

The Educational Exhibits –including crops, canning, handicrafts and needlework are a major part of the event and give an opportunity for youth and adult residents of the county to display their...

Perry County Friends of the Library Linden, TN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 104 College Ave, Linden, TN

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides age appropriate books for children from birth to 5 years old. Be sure to register your child. It's free!

Annual Homecoming and Singing with Brother Milton Stephens Hohenwald, TN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 1124 Centerville Hwy, Hohenwald, TN

Bible Class Worship Service Fellowship Meal Annual Gospel Singing Afternoon Worship Service

Scott McEwen Duo Clifton, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 111 Harbor Drive, Clifton, TN

Back and ready to entertain! Scott McEwen on the Patio at the Clifton Marina Bar & Grill!