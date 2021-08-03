Cancel
Alturas, CA

Events on the Alturas calendar

(ALTURAS, CA) Alturas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alturas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utrRC_0bGQyAi200

Groundwater and Watershed Health Workshop

Bieber, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a workshop talking about the Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan, Pit River RCD Forest Health Projects, Updates on the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program and More.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN54H_0bGQyAi200

MVC Annual Yardsale

Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 E 1st St, Alturas, CA

Stop by for our 2nd Annual church yard sale. Multi-family donations from furniture, clothes, home decor and more. First come first serve. If you would like to donate to the yard sale send us a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2oYn_0bGQyAi200

MVC Mens Golf Day

Likely, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1255 Likely Pl, Likely, CA

Morning round of Golf and lunch at Likely Place Golf course. Tee Time 8am. Click link to register. Cost is $32 for 18 holes. Carts and lunch are free cost will be covered by MVC. Anyone is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vghKh_0bGQyAi200

Fitness Fiesta Health Fair

Alturas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1111 N Nagle St, Alturas, CA

We will be hosting our Health Fair at our new facility! Come learn about the wellness resources around the area. Included: -$40 blood draw vouchers/MMC resources -Short facility tours -Face...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PlfD_0bGQyAi200

The Frontier Fair

Cedarville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Center St, Cedarville, CA

We hope you join us for a gathering of some the best talent in Modoc County. We've got all the Fair entertainment, exhibits in several categories, Fair food and fun!

With Alturas Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

