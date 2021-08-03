Events on the Alturas calendar
(ALTURAS, CA) Alturas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Alturas area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA
Join us for a workshop talking about the Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan, Pit River RCD Forest Health Projects, Updates on the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program and More.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 108 E 1st St, Alturas, CA
Stop by for our 2nd Annual church yard sale. Multi-family donations from furniture, clothes, home decor and more. First come first serve. If you would like to donate to the yard sale send us a...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 1255 Likely Pl, Likely, CA
Morning round of Golf and lunch at Likely Place Golf course. Tee Time 8am. Click link to register. Cost is $32 for 18 holes. Carts and lunch are free cost will be covered by MVC. Anyone is...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 1111 N Nagle St, Alturas, CA
We will be hosting our Health Fair at our new facility! Come learn about the wellness resources around the area. Included: -$40 blood draw vouchers/MMC resources -Short facility tours -Face...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 1 Center St, Cedarville, CA
We hope you join us for a gathering of some the best talent in Modoc County. We've got all the Fair entertainment, exhibits in several categories, Fair food and fun!
