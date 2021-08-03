Events on the Alturas calendar

(ALTURAS, CA) Alturas has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Alturas area:

Groundwater and Watershed Health Workshop Bieber, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a workshop talking about the Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan, Pit River RCD Forest Health Projects, Updates on the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program and More.

MVC Annual Yardsale Alturas, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 E 1st St, Alturas, CA

Stop by for our 2nd Annual church yard sale. Multi-family donations from furniture, clothes, home decor and more. First come first serve. If you would like to donate to the yard sale send us a...

MVC Mens Golf Day Likely, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1255 Likely Pl, Likely, CA

Morning round of Golf and lunch at Likely Place Golf course. Tee Time 8am. Click link to register. Cost is $32 for 18 holes. Carts and lunch are free cost will be covered by MVC. Anyone is...

Fitness Fiesta Health Fair Alturas, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1111 N Nagle St, Alturas, CA

We will be hosting our Health Fair at our new facility! Come learn about the wellness resources around the area. Included: -$40 blood draw vouchers/MMC resources -Short facility tours -Face...

The Frontier Fair Cedarville, CA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Center St, Cedarville, CA

We hope you join us for a gathering of some the best talent in Modoc County. We've got all the Fair entertainment, exhibits in several categories, Fair food and fun!