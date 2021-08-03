Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Holbrook calendar: Coming events

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 5 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Holbrook calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holbrook area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laLEA_0bGQy79600

Birdsprings revival

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Tsìdì To'ìì Rd Birdsprings, Winslow, AZ

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Birdsprings Skylight Ministry announces its annual church revival on Aug. 2-6, beginning at the Full Gospel Church with Pastor Lembert Curtis. The event ends with a gospel jam...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0M2L_0bGQy79600

Snowflake saddle roping

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Snowflake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyI0e_0bGQy79600

Annual Parade of Lights Festival

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Arizona St, Holbrook, AZ

Celebrating Arizona's oldest Electric Light Parade. 60+ lighted floats, includes arts & crafts fair, food, entertainment, Santa, parade. FREE PICTURES with Santa - Noon to 2:00pm. Entertainment...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuooc_0bGQy79600

Star Party at Homolovi State Park

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ

Come out to Homolovi's Visitor Center Museum and Observatory for a night under the stars! Free with cost of park entry. The event will start with the history and founding of the Winslow Homolovi...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bmFa_0bGQy79600

2021 World Breastfeeding Week Mini Health Fair

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 500 N Indiana Ave, Winslow, AZ

Please join us! WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair on Thursday, August 5 beginning at 8:30am MST and ending at 3:30pm MST. Also check out other Health ...

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

