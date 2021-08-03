Holbrook calendar: Coming events

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Holbrook calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holbrook area:

Birdsprings revival Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Tsìdì To'ìì Rd Birdsprings, Winslow, AZ

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Birdsprings Skylight Ministry announces its annual church revival on Aug. 2-6, beginning at the Full Gospel Church with Pastor Lembert Curtis. The event ends with a gospel jam...

Snowflake saddle roping Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Snowflake You may also like the following events from The Roping Company

Annual Parade of Lights Festival Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Arizona St, Holbrook, AZ

Celebrating Arizona's oldest Electric Light Parade. 60+ lighted floats, includes arts & crafts fair, food, entertainment, Santa, parade. FREE PICTURES with Santa - Noon to 2:00pm. Entertainment...

Star Party at Homolovi State Park Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ

Come out to Homolovi's Visitor Center Museum and Observatory for a night under the stars! Free with cost of park entry. The event will start with the history and founding of the Winslow Homolovi...

2021 World Breastfeeding Week Mini Health Fair Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 500 N Indiana Ave, Winslow, AZ

Please join us! WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair on Thursday, August 5 beginning at 8:30am MST and ending at 3:30pm MST. Also check out other Health ...