Holbrook calendar: Coming events
(HOLBROOK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Holbrook calendar.
These events are coming up in the Holbrook area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Tsìdì To'ìì Rd Birdsprings, Winslow, AZ
BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Birdsprings Skylight Ministry announces its annual church revival on Aug. 2-6, beginning at the Full Gospel Church with Pastor Lembert Curtis. The event ends with a gospel jam...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 E Arizona St, Holbrook, AZ
Celebrating Arizona's oldest Electric Light Parade. 60+ lighted floats, includes arts & crafts fair, food, entertainment, Santa, parade. FREE PICTURES with Santa - Noon to 2:00pm. Entertainment...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: AZ-87, Winslow, AZ
Come out to Homolovi's Visitor Center Museum and Observatory for a night under the stars! Free with cost of park entry. The event will start with the history and founding of the Winslow Homolovi...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Address: 500 N Indiana Ave, Winslow, AZ
Please join us! WIHCC will be recognizing 2021 World Breastfeeding Week with a Mini Baby Fair on Thursday, August 5 beginning at 8:30am MST and ending at 3:30pm MST. Also check out other Health ...
