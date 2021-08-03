Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

New Windsor calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Live events are coming to New Windsor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fndyi_0bGQy5Ne00

Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD

Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Will be open to the public this year! Please visit the Fairs website for more information and complete fair schedule. July 31st - August 6th, 2021 Friday, July 30th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWTmE_0bGQy5Ne00

Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company Carnival

Union Bridge, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8 W Locust St, Union Bridge, MD

Come out and enjoy GREAT music with Special Delivery and Help the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company raise funds for their department. THERE WILL BE A BEER GARDEN AT THIS EVENT!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfPCj_0bGQy5Ne00

BNI WESTMINSTER TUESDAY AM

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD

With over 250,000 members in over 65 countries, BNI is the world's leading referral organization. We bring together local professionals with the goal to grow their business through qualified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28S9un_0bGQy5Ne00

Corn Roast Festival

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3311 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021, 11am–5pm — 50th Annual Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival. Each meal ticket includes a serving of fried chicken, applesauce, sliced tomatoes, roll and butter, iced tea or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B70Ld_0bGQy5Ne00

Theatre Camp – Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

7+ YEARS Lights! Camera! Action! Come see what Theatre Camp is all about. Campers will learn songs and moves to perform for family and friends at the end of the two-week session. If your child has...

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
9
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
County
Carroll County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Union Bridge, MD
Carroll County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md Come#Bni#Theatre Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy