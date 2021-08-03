New Windsor calendar: Coming events

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) Live events are coming to New Windsor.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Windsor:

Carroll County 4H & FFA Fair Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD

Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair Will be open to the public this year! Please visit the Fairs website for more information and complete fair schedule. July 31st - August 6th, 2021 Friday, July 30th...

Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company Carnival Union Bridge, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8 W Locust St, Union Bridge, MD

Come out and enjoy GREAT music with Special Delivery and Help the Union Bridge Volunteer Fire Company raise funds for their department. THERE WILL BE A BEER GARDEN AT THIS EVENT!

BNI WESTMINSTER TUESDAY AM Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD

With over 250,000 members in over 65 countries, BNI is the world's leading referral organization. We bring together local professionals with the goal to grow their business through qualified...

Corn Roast Festival Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3311 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021, 11am–5pm — 50th Annual Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival. Each meal ticket includes a serving of fried chicken, applesauce, sliced tomatoes, roll and butter, iced tea or...

Theatre Camp – Beauty and the Beast Jr. Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

7+ YEARS Lights! Camera! Action! Come see what Theatre Camp is all about. Campers will learn songs and moves to perform for family and friends at the end of the two-week session. If your child has...