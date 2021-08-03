Live events coming up in Delta

(DELTA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Delta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delta:

Old Capitol Arts and Living History Festival Fillmore, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Territorial Statehouse Park and Museum, Fillmore, UT

Explore the past in the living history area, which includes blacksmiting and spinning demonstrations, and enjoy arts & crafts, an art show and entertainment.

Millard County Fair 2021 Delta, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 187 Manzanita Ave, Delta, UT

August 5th-7th, 2021Get ready for great food, live entertainment, outstanding entries, and so much more at the Millard County Fair.The fair is held at the Millard County Fairgrounds, 187 South...

Pioneer Market Auction Fillmore, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Auctioning all the cool stuff- including the treasures upstairs! Preview from 10 am-2 pm both days. Auction starts at 2 pm both days.