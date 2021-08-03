Cancel
Delta, UT

Live events coming up in Delta

Delta Voice
 5 days ago

(DELTA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Delta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delta:

Old Capitol Arts and Living History Festival

Fillmore, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Territorial Statehouse Park and Museum, Fillmore, UT

Explore the past in the living history area, which includes blacksmiting and spinning demonstrations, and enjoy arts & crafts, an art show and entertainment.

Millard County Fair 2021

Delta, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 187 Manzanita Ave, Delta, UT

August 5th-7th, 2021Get ready for great food, live entertainment, outstanding entries, and so much more at the Millard County Fair.The fair is held at the Millard County Fairgrounds, 187 South...

Pioneer Market Auction

Fillmore, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Auctioning all the cool stuff- including the treasures upstairs! Preview from 10 am-2 pm both days. Auction starts at 2 pm both days.

Delta, UT
With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

