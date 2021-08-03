Cancel
Centreville, AL

Coming soon: Centreville events

Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 5 days ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Centreville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Centreville area:

Ribbon Cutting - Campus Village

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting at 11:30am for Campus Village at 4696 Hwy 25 Montevallo, AL 35115 on Sat August 7, 2021. Refreshments will be served

Summer of Slade Tour 2021

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 721 Middle St, Montevallo, AL

Summer of Slade Tour 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Summer of Slade Tour 2021, join Facebook today.

ACT Fall Summit 2021

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 75 College Dr, Montevallo, AL

REGISTRATION IS OPEN! Save the date. SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021 Sign-in begins at 9:00 AM 9:30 am -3:00 pm UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS MONTEVALLO, AL Please join us for our annual...

Bethel Baptist Church

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6056 Co Rd 10, Montevallo, AL

Bethel Baptist Church at Bethel Church, Montevallo, AL, Montevallo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am

Family Storytime with Mr. Mac

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 277 Park Dr, Montevallo, AL

Join us in the library meeting room for Family Storytime with Mr. Mac! Perfect for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver.

Centreville, AL
With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

