Ogallala, NE

Live events coming up in Ogallala

Posted by 
Ogallala Today
 5 days ago

(OGALLALA, NE) Live events are coming to Ogallala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogallala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcEl6_0bGQxupt00

Overland Trails: The Children on the Trail

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Speaker: Renae Hunt Sponsored by the Kathleen Lute Public Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp9jo_0bGQxupt00

August School Board Meeting

Keystone, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 420 Jefferson St, Keystone, NE

August School Board Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with August School Board Meeting, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrjSl_0bGQxupt00

Josh Hoyer - The Voice

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

Free concert! -Show starts at 9pm -21 and over after 9pm -No assigned seating, no reservations, seating is first come, first serve -Last seating for dinner is 7:15pm -Kitchen closes at 8pm ⁣ If...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYKvl_0bGQxupt00

FIX ESTATE - DAY TWO

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 2 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – JULESBURG, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are honored to offer you the collection of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htTgh_0bGQxupt00

Keith County Fair

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1000 W 3rd St, Ogallala, NE

Schedule:8:00 am: 4-H Market Swine ShowLivestock Pavilion4-H Market Lamb ShowLivestock Pavilion - Following Swine Show4-H Market Goat ShowLivestock Pavilion -

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

