Windom, MN

Live events Windom — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 5 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Windom is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Windom area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkNUS_0bGQxs4R00

Poppa Bear Norton

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Poppa Bear Norton is not just a band or a duo, it’s an award-winning act whose musical style, funny stage banter, and captivating lyrics will have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PnpQ_0bGQxs4R00

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Cottonwood County Caregiver Support Group

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1012 5th Ave, Windom, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us the third Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the BARC Library – 1012 5th Ave., Windom MN. This support...

Kid’s Pedal Pull

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Come to the Cottonwood County Fair for pedal pulling fun! Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Brackets will be broken out into a Boys and Girls division ages 3-11 years old. Pulling begins at 11 a.m!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdce7_0bGQxs4R00

HY-VEE 2-LADY SCRAMBLE

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2825 Country Club Dr, Windom, MN

2 LADY SCRAMBLE 18 HOLE TOURNAMENT 10:00 SHOTGUN START $35/PERSON MULLIGANS AVAILABLE

2021 Cottonwood County Fair

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Come join us August 11-14, 2021! Visit www.cottonwoodcountyfair.org for more information.

Windom Voice

Windom Voice

Windom, MN
ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

