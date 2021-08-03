Live events Windom — what’s coming up
(WINDOM, MN) Windom is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Windom area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN
Poppa Bear Norton is not just a band or a duo, it’s an award-winning act whose musical style, funny stage banter, and captivating lyrics will have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1012 5th Ave, Windom, MN
All caregivers are invited to join us the third Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the BARC Library – 1012 5th Ave., Windom MN. This support...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN
Come to the Cottonwood County Fair for pedal pulling fun! Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Brackets will be broken out into a Boys and Girls division ages 3-11 years old. Pulling begins at 11 a.m!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 2825 Country Club Dr, Windom, MN
2 LADY SCRAMBLE 18 HOLE TOURNAMENT 10:00 SHOTGUN START $35/PERSON MULLIGANS AVAILABLE
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN
Come join us August 11-14, 2021! Visit www.cottonwoodcountyfair.org for more information.
