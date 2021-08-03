Live events Windom — what’s coming up

(WINDOM, MN) Windom is ready for live events.

Poppa Bear Norton Windom, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Poppa Bear Norton is not just a band or a duo, it’s an award-winning act whose musical style, funny stage banter, and captivating lyrics will have you laughing one minute and tearing up the next...

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Cottonwood County Caregiver Support Group Windom, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1012 5th Ave, Windom, MN

All caregivers are invited to join us the third Wednesday of each month for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the BARC Library – 1012 5th Ave., Windom MN. This support...

Kid's Pedal Pull Windom, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Come to the Cottonwood County Fair for pedal pulling fun! Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Brackets will be broken out into a Boys and Girls division ages 3-11 years old. Pulling begins at 11 a.m!

HY-VEE 2-LADY SCRAMBLE Windom, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2825 Country Club Dr, Windom, MN

2 LADY SCRAMBLE 18 HOLE TOURNAMENT 10:00 SHOTGUN START $35/PERSON MULLIGANS AVAILABLE

2021 Cottonwood County Fair Windom, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1480 8th Ave, Windom, MN

Come join us August 11-14, 2021! Visit www.cottonwoodcountyfair.org for more information.