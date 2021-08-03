Woodville calendar: Coming events

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Woodville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodville:

Sips With Sloths Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11342 LA-955, Ethel, LA

Enjoy a relaxing evening walking around our beautiful preserve sampling wines from around the world. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine samples. This is a 21 and up event only! IDs will...

Why Woodville? Ice Cream Social Woodville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 Main St, Woodville, MS

Come on over to The Historic Planters Building to meet your neighbors and enjoy some ice cream. At 6PM, we'll have a short presentation on the story behind the Facebook page "Why Woodville?" and...

Classical Piano Series performed by André Bohren @ Stanton Guest House Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 411 N. Commerce St., Natchez, MS 39120

Classical Piano Series performed by André Bohren Presented at The Stanton Guest House & Concert Hall

Clinton Community Market Clinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Head to Clinton's historic Courthouse Square for handmade goods, plants, baked goods, and much more.

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs will be at Locust Alley in Natchez, Mississippi.