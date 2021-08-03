Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, MS

Woodville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 5 days ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Woodville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Woodville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcHNt_0bGQxrBi00

Sips With Sloths

Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11342 LA-955, Ethel, LA

Enjoy a relaxing evening walking around our beautiful preserve sampling wines from around the world. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine samples. This is a 21 and up event only! IDs will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1TGv_0bGQxrBi00

Why Woodville? Ice Cream Social

Woodville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 Main St, Woodville, MS

Come on over to The Historic Planters Building to meet your neighbors and enjoy some ice cream. At 6PM, we'll have a short presentation on the story behind the Facebook page "Why Woodville?" and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL0A0_0bGQxrBi00

Classical Piano Series performed by André Bohren @ Stanton Guest House

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 411 N. Commerce St., Natchez, MS 39120

Classical Piano Series performed by André Bohren Presented at The Stanton Guest House & Concert Hall

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTKcN_0bGQxrBi00

Clinton Community Market

Clinton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Head to Clinton's historic Courthouse Square for handmade goods, plants, baked goods, and much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kZSj_0bGQxrBi00

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Bryon Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs will be at Locust Alley in Natchez, Mississippi.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
37
Followers
171
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Woodville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ethel, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Live Events#N Commerce St#Locust Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy