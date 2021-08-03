Cancel
Port Gibson, MS

Events on the Port Gibson calendar

Port Gibson Dispatch
Port Gibson Dispatch
(PORT GIBSON, MS) Port Gibson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Gibson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WW6S8_0bGQxnu200

Duff Green Mansion Ghost Hunt

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1114 1st E St, Vicksburg, MS

Our Ghost Hunts at Duff Green Mansion in Vicksburg, Mississippi are not for the faint of heart. Here’s your change to investigate the gorgeous, antebellum mansion dubbed “one of the most haunted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myNt6_0bGQxnu200

Run Baby Run

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Run Baby Run Vicksburg, MS, USA - The CPC Vicksburg is hosting its first 5K walk/run in the… - August 7, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zNfa_0bGQxnu200

Simpatico at Cottonwood

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1311 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS

List of Simpatico upcoming events. Music Events by Simpatico. Piano pop rock duo based in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Events - Simpatico at Cottonwood, Simpatico a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uprT_0bGQxnu200

DEF LEGGEND HITS VICKSBERG, MS

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

DEF LEGGEND HITS VICKSBERG, MS Hosted By Def Leggend - The Worlds Greatest Tribute to Def Leppard. Event starts on Saturday, 7 August 2021 and happening at 4116 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9S5w_0bGQxnu200

*National Alliance on Mental Illness First-Tuesday Family Support Group*

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1111 N Frontage Rd, Vicksburg, MS

A monthly National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group meeting for individuals caring for a loved one with a serious mental illness. Meetings are confidential and provide group...

ABOUT

With Port Gibson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

