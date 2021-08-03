Events on the Port Gibson calendar

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Port Gibson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Gibson:

Duff Green Mansion Ghost Hunt Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1114 1st E St, Vicksburg, MS

Our Ghost Hunts at Duff Green Mansion in Vicksburg, Mississippi are not for the faint of heart. Here’s your change to investigate the gorgeous, antebellum mansion dubbed “one of the most haunted...

Run Baby Run Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Run Baby Run Vicksburg, MS, USA - The CPC Vicksburg is hosting its first 5K walk/run in the… - August 7, 2021

Simpatico at Cottonwood Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1311 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS

List of Simpatico upcoming events. Music Events by Simpatico. Piano pop rock duo based in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Events - Simpatico at Cottonwood, Simpatico a

DEF LEGGEND HITS VICKSBERG, MS Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

DEF LEGGEND HITS VICKSBERG, MS Hosted By Def Leggend - The Worlds Greatest Tribute to Def Leppard. Event starts on Saturday, 7 August 2021 and happening at 4116 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS...

*National Alliance on Mental Illness First-Tuesday Family Support Group* Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1111 N Frontage Rd, Vicksburg, MS

A monthly National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group meeting for individuals caring for a loved one with a serious mental illness. Meetings are confidential and provide group...