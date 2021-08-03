Events on the Mccall calendar

(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mccall area:

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Featured Band: Jughandle Parade Thank you to our Series Sponsor, Disaster Response and special event sponsor for this performance, RE/Max Resort Realty! Take in the view of Payette Lake while...

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! at The Scandia Inn, 401 N 3rd St, McCall, ID 83638, Mccall, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Art in the Courtyard 2021 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Bear Basin Classic Orienteering McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1876 N Club Hill Blvd, McCall, ID

Information and date tentative and preliminary. Beautiful Bear Basin McCall, classic 3 courses orienteering meet. Starts from 10-12 noon, course closes 2 pm. Start location is at the Bear Basin...

Morning Meditation at CUB McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 114 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Join us for morning meditation with Renee Silvus on Fridays from 8:15 - 8:45am! Why meditation? Improve focus and concentration Feel more relaxed and peaceful Reduce personal drama in your life...