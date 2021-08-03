Cancel
Colorado City, AZ

Colorado City events coming soon

Colorado City Today
Colorado City Today
 5 days ago

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) Colorado City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colorado City:

Zion Yoga and Hiking Adventure Retreat

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Zion Yoga and Hiking Adventure Retreat with Mary Susan Stults August 22nd - 27th, 2021 Springdale, Utah / Zion National Park ~ Explore, practice, hike, connect, and adventure this summer in Zion...

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics (Oct 11 - 15, 2021)

Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1141 Canyon Springs Rd, Springdale, UT

Topics in Emergency Medicine: Pediatrics is organized by Northwest Seminars (NWS) and will be held from Oct 11 - 15, 2021 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park...

Kids Farmers Market @ Savvy Stork

Hildale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1065 Hildale St, Hildale, UT

The Savvy Stork is hosting a weekly farmers market, kid edition, every Friday at 5 p.m. for the summer! Hosted at The Savvy Stork, Savannah Adams, the owner, is the […]\n

The Home Remodeling & Decorating Show

Hurricane, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5500 West 700 South, Hurricane, UT

The Home Remodeling & Decorating Show – Utah will be held Oct 29th – 30th, 2021 in Hurricane, UT. This Hurricane home show is held at Washington County Legacy Park and hosted by The Best Home...

Yellow Couch Tour: Hurricane

Hurricane, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Come join Becky as she visits Hall Park in Hurricane, Utah! (397 N 200 W) Bring your friends, family, and voices, we'll bring ice pops, drinks, and a vision for better representation for all Utahns.

