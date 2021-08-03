Pipestone calendar: Coming events

(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:

Founders' Day Celebration Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 36 Reservation Ave, Pipestone, MN

Pipestone National Monument turns 84 on August 25, 2021. Join Pipestone National Monument for its Founders' Day Celebration on Saturday, August 21! There will be hands-on activities and...

Woodstock’s 5th Annual Firemen’s Slow Pitch Softball Tournament Woodstock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come join us for the 5th Annual Firemen's Slow Pitch Tournament on Aug. 14th at noon. New this year: you do not need to be a Fireman or EMS to play or have a team. Just sign up representing your...

2021 Pipestone Combine Clinic Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us in Pipestone on August 19th for our 2021 Combine Clinic. We will have experts on hand to help teach you tips and tricks on how to prepare your Case IH combine for the season ahead. Talk...

In House Dance Registration Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 213 Main St E, Pipestone, MN

Sign up for dance classes, check out the dance studio, and get fitted for costume and shoes! You can also sign up for classes online at https:// wbr span dancestudio-pro. wbr span com/online/ wbr...

Pipestone County Fair Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Pipestone County Fair gets underway this week with lots of entertainment for kids and adults from Aug. 4 to 7 at the Pipestone County Fairgrounds. The fair kicks off on Wednesday with a...