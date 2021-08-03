Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg events coming up

Posted by 
Hardinsburg News Watch
Hardinsburg News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hardinsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardinsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBiEQ_0bGQxZUk00

Summer 2021 Concert in the Park Series

Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

All That Band Sponsor: Friends of Rough River Dinner served at Grayson’s Landing Restaurant 4:30 — 9 p.m. Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd. Falls of Rough, KY Event information...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxOLM_0bGQxZUk00

The Barrows bring the rock to Jam’d!

Harned, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:10 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:10 PM

Making our debut at Jam’d Come rock out with us Have a few drinks and…… Word of mouth is they have a mechanical Bull!

Learn More

Concert in the Park final concert with Marina Hardin & The Habit Band

Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

Labor Day weekend opens with our final CONCERT IN THE PARK event. The Friends of Rough River present Marina Hardin and The Habit Band who will rock the patio this Friday evening. Music is from...

Learn More

Bluegrass Music

Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

Bluegrass Music fans can enjoy a free evening of music this Friday evening. The Breckinridge Bluegrass Association will host this event in the Falls of Rough Room in the Conference Center.Dinner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nqFJ_0bGQxZUk00

Niederrheinischer Weingarten in Goch Nordrhein-Westfalen | 20. bis 22. Augu

Rome, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Maasstraße, 47574 Goch

Die historische Eventlocation Kloster Graefenthal in Goch-Asperden lädt an drei Tagen zu einem Weingarten ein.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
48
Followers
182
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Will Rock#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Hardinsburg#Hardinsburg#Ky Event#Ky Bluegrass Music
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy