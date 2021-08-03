Hardinsburg events coming up

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hardinsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardinsburg:

Summer 2021 Concert in the Park Series Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

All That Band Sponsor: Friends of Rough River Dinner served at Grayson’s Landing Restaurant 4:30 — 9 p.m. Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd. Falls of Rough, KY Event information...

The Barrows bring the rock to Jam’d! Harned, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:10 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:10 PM

Making our debut at Jam’d Come rock out with us Have a few drinks and…… Word of mouth is they have a mechanical Bull!

Concert in the Park final concert with Marina Hardin & The Habit Band Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

Labor Day weekend opens with our final CONCERT IN THE PARK event. The Friends of Rough River present Marina Hardin and The Habit Band who will rock the patio this Friday evening. Music is from...

Bluegrass Music Falls of Rough, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 Ic-1003, Falls of Rough, KY

Bluegrass Music fans can enjoy a free evening of music this Friday evening. The Breckinridge Bluegrass Association will host this event in the Falls of Rough Room in the Conference Center.Dinner...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Maasstraße, 47574 Goch

