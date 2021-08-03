Cancel
Parachute, CO

Events on the Parachute calendar

Posted by 
Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 5 days ago

(PARACHUTE, CO) Parachute is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parachute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue2hD_0bGQxSJf00

Young Dubliners at The Ute Theater

Rifle, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th St, Rifle, CO

Back for their fifth appearance at the Ute Theater, The Young Dubliners have not missed a year of performing live on our stage since our reopening! Now it’s time to bring live rock and roll back...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ae64h_0bGQxSJf00

Garfield County Fairgrounds Flea Market

Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

We feature 37 indoor spots and lots of outdoor spots. Indoor restrooms, lots of parking and food! Schedule: 7:00am: Check-in for Sellers on Sunday8:00am:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfVKo_0bGQxSJf00

HILLTOP CONCERT SERIES FEATURING QUEEN BEES

Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Bookcliffs Arts Center has a long legacy of advocating for arts and culture, made possible with the generous support of regional funders who share and demonstrate a strong commitment in our...

Gerardo Ortíz

Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Gerardo Ortíz, La Maquinaria Norteña, Los De Chiwas, and Manuel at Garfield County Fairgrounds at 2021-08-08T02:00:00-0600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaUFc_0bGQxSJf00

Concerts on the Balcony featuring Hiroya Tsukamoto

Rifle, CO

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 East Ave, Rifle, CO

Join us for an outdoor balcony concert featuring guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto who fuses folk, jazz, and world music. Tsukamoto plays with an effortless skill on the guitar and a...

Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

