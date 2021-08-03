Live events on the horizon in Quincy

(QUINCY, CA) Live events are coming to Quincy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2 Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

VORRA Short Course UTV Race 2 September 24th – 25th, 2021 Quincy, CA Quincy Races April17 – 18 & September 24 – 25 Each day counts as a round, 2 rounds per weekend.

Quincy Broker/Agent Tour Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 231 Main St, Quincy, CA

Meets weekly at Midtown Cafe’ (next to the Post Office). No pre-registration needed. Realtors only. This tour is not open to the public.



Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 438 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Live Music featuring Nathen Ignacio Description: font Event Date: 8/26/2021 Event Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM Pacific Location: Drunk Brush 436-438 Main Street Grover Alley in the...

Elevado Cromberg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 700 Old Cromberg Rd, Cromberg, CA

Elevado (https://www.elevadomusic.com/) Twenty Mile House Concerts Friday, September 3, 2021 Doors @ 7:00 pm/Music @ 8:00 pm A little bit about the artist: Elevado is a singer-songwriter duo...

Curmudgeons for Christ Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 282 Jackson St, Quincy, CA

Each Saturday, our men's group Curmudgeons for Christ meets at 9:00am in the fellowship hall for fellowship, followed by a topical video, and conversation. As it says, you don't have to be a...