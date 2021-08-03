Clay Center calendar: Events coming up

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Clay Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

Clyde Street Market Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 331 Washington St, Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch

Wilderness Skills Camp - Randolph, KS 2021 Randolph, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 16010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Randolph, KS

Come join us for three days of wilderness skills learning and adventure! When is it? Campers can begin arriving at 9am on Friday. The final course will last until around noon on Sunday. Can’t stay...

Sol Rise - Yoga, Energy & Healing Convergence Milford, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

Saturday, 9/25Half Moon11am-5pm 20+ Offerings (yoga, wellness, energy, food/drink, retail, shelters)Half Moon11am-5pm Community Mural - Paint your Sol (Sun/Light) and Soul Half Moon11am-230pm...

Safe Sitter Course Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS

Safe Sitter® prepares boys and girls in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re babysitting, watching younger siblings or home alone. Students participate in fun activities and role-playing exercises...

1st Annual Splash Plooza Milford, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

The 1st Annual Splash Palooza is coming August 13-14 to Milford Lake! Head out to Milford lake to check out this new event. Kicking everything off will be a Glow Run 5k Friday evening with check...