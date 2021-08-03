Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Clay Center calendar: Events coming up

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
(CLAY CENTER, KS) Clay Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0D7j_0bGQxLNo00

Clyde Street Market

Clyde, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 331 Washington St, Clyde, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open May 21, 2021Fridays, 5:00pm - 6:30pm Location:Parking lot at The Branch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIaYQ_0bGQxLNo00

Wilderness Skills Camp - Randolph, KS 2021

Randolph, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 16010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Randolph, KS

Come join us for three days of wilderness skills learning and adventure! When is it? Campers can begin arriving at 9am on Friday. The final course will last until around noon on Sunday. Can’t stay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsVPb_0bGQxLNo00

Sol Rise - Yoga, Energy & Healing Convergence

Milford, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

Saturday, 9/25Half Moon11am-5pm 20+ Offerings (yoga, wellness, energy, food/drink, retail, shelters)Half Moon11am-5pm Community Mural - Paint your Sol (Sun/Light) and Soul Half Moon11am-230pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Obxs_0bGQxLNo00

Safe Sitter Course

Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS

Safe Sitter® prepares boys and girls in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re babysitting, watching younger siblings or home alone. Students participate in fun activities and role-playing exercises...

1st Annual Splash Plooza

Milford, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

The 1st Annual Splash Palooza is coming August 13-14 to Milford Lake! Head out to Milford lake to check out this new event. Kicking everything off will be a Glow Run 5k Friday evening with check...

ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

