Live events on the horizon in Cave Junction

(CAVE JUNCTION, OR) Cave Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cave Junction:

Cave Junction Farmers Market — Daily Blessings Farm Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Find Daily Blessings Farm’s fresh produce and eggs at the relaxing farmers market. Cave Junction farmers market is a family affair with evening music, ready to eat food and lots to learn from...

Rhea Lana's of Grants Pass Fall Back-to-School Children's Consignment Sale Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR 97527

Rhea Lana's of Grants Pass is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall and Back-to-School!

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 222 Missouri Flat, Grants Pass, OR 97527

Todd Sheaffer with Chris Thompson & Coral Creek String Band play Vista 222 in Grants Pass, OR with special guests The Sweet Lillies.

Community Music Night Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: 5181 Holland Loop Rd, Cave Junction, OR

FREE Community Music Night Located at the old Bridgeview Community Church on the corner of Holland Loop Rd. and Dick Geroge Rd. 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month "ONLY" acoustic instruments...

Senior Lunch (Pick up only, Go through Library Door) Cave Junction, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 520 E River St, Cave Junction, OR

Lunch for Seniors. Suggested donation$2.75 Call 541-295-7579 for more information td td