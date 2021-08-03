Cancel
Kamas, UT

Kamas events coming soon

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 5 days ago

(KAMAS, UT) Live events are lining up on the Kamas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kamas:

Picky Out The Stingers Summer Concert Series

Kamas, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 970 UT-32, Kamas, UT

Come & Enjoy Summer with Us On The Great Lawn. FREE ADMISSION! Sponsored by Mountain Town Music.

Lean Canteen

Kamas, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 970 UT-32, Kamas, UT

HIGH STAR RANCH is built around community, a colorful local heritage, a love of the outdoors, an appreciation for beautiful living spaces, … More and a devotion to adventure. Whether your...

Back to School Night

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 730 S 6th W, Heber City, UT

Come to our Back to School Open House to meet your child’s new teachers and visit their classrooms. We are excited for the new school year!

National Park Radio at the Heber Market on Main

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 250 S Main St, Heber City, UT

Bank of Utah presents: National Park Radio at the Heber Market on Main. Heber Market on Main's FREE outdoor events features live music on the stage. Food Trucks are onsite so you can grab dinner...

Heber Valley Railroad Zipline & Train Ride

Heber City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The ultimate scenic adventure that gives you a historic and scenic train ride experience and an unforgettable zip line excursion! The adventure begins with a relaxing ride aboard the Heber Valley...

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
