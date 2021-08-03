Cancel
Antlers, OK

Antlers events coming soon

Antlers Digest
 5 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Engr_0bGQxAfp00

Open Board Game Tournament

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 703 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK

Join in on a game of Chess while improving cognitive abilities, strategic thinking, and attention improvement.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpkHN_0bGQxAfp00

3rd Annual Hugo Monster Truck Wars

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 E Rena St, Hugo, OK

America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Hugo, OK for our third annual show! We're excited to be bringing you a GREAT SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7qsI_0bGQxAfp00

TAYLOR’S RUN 5K and 1 Mile Walk

Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1758 S Greathouse Dr, Atoka, OK

TAYLOR’S RUN 5K and 1 Mile Walk – Saturday at 8 a.m. starts and Ends at Atoka High School, 800 S. Greathouse Drive Race day registration and packet pick-up will be from 6:30 - 7:30. For more...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYd3h_0bGQxAfp00

Hugo Christmas Parade

Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 N B St, Hugo, OK

Parade will begin at Wal-Mart Parking Lot and proceed to Frisco Park in front of the Frisco Depot Museum. The park will have a circus petting zoo, circus acts, and a Santa Claus House through out...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPHqp_0bGQxAfp00

Funeral service

Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is Odetha Billy’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Odetha Billy (Antlers, Oklahoma), who passed away on July 30...



Antlers Digest

Antlers, OK
