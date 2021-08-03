Antlers events coming soon

(ANTLERS, OK) Live events are coming to Antlers.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Antlers:

Open Board Game Tournament Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 703 E Jackson St, Hugo, OK

Join in on a game of Chess while improving cognitive abilities, strategic thinking, and attention improvement.

3rd Annual Hugo Monster Truck Wars Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 E Rena St, Hugo, OK

America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Hugo, OK for our third annual show! We're excited to be bringing you a GREAT SUPERSTAR lineup of Monster Trucks and Thrill Show! For this...

TAYLOR’S RUN 5K and 1 Mile Walk Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1758 S Greathouse Dr, Atoka, OK

TAYLOR’S RUN 5K and 1 Mile Walk – Saturday at 8 a.m. starts and Ends at Atoka High School, 800 S. Greathouse Drive Race day registration and packet pick-up will be from 6:30 - 7:30. For more...

Hugo Christmas Parade Hugo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 N B St, Hugo, OK

Parade will begin at Wal-Mart Parking Lot and proceed to Frisco Park in front of the Frisco Depot Museum. The park will have a circus petting zoo, circus acts, and a Santa Claus House through out...

Funeral service Antlers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is Odetha Billy’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Odetha Billy (Antlers, Oklahoma), who passed away on July 30...