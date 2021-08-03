Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

What's up Lake Isabella: Local events calendar

Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 5 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Lake Isabella calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Isabella area:

Family Camp 2021

Glennville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 5760 CA-155, Glennville, CA

Join us for a memorable time and great fun for the entire family!

Tropo

Weldon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3135 S Kelso Valley Rd, Weldon, CA

Get all 4 Tropo releases available on Bandcamp and save 35% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Blue Mountain , Chrystalink , Holographic , and...

Ipsalu Tantra Festival ~ California

California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 41208 Hot Springs Dr, California Hot Springs, CA

Ipsalu International’s Fall Tantra Festival October 7-10, 2021 Vedanta Spiritual & Holistic Retreat Center ~ California Hot Springs To learn more about our beautiful venue, you can visit...

4 Day 'Recalibrating the Heart' Full Moon Gazing Retreat, US Event August 20, 2021 till August 23, 2021

California Hot Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Our Heart's electromagnetic energy field is 5,000 times greater than our brain's, and it reaches about three feet outside of our physical body. The Heart has a significant influence on the body...

Mushroom Growing Class Series: Sustainable Bucket Technique

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3601 Eton Street, Bakersfield, CA 93306

This class will focus on the most sustainable methods to growing mushrooms locally in Bakersfield, California.

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

