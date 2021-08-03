Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Manchester events coming soon

Posted by 
Manchester News Flash
Manchester News Flash
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, GA) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F796w_0bGQx5LR00

Wellness Weekend: Serenity Now

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

August 27-29 Serenity Now This retreat offers you the opportunity to kick off your shoes and adopt the mantra “serenity now” Go ahead and be ready to let your soul be free on this retreat. Book...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqSRn_0bGQx5LR00

Organ Concerts

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17800 US-27, Pine Mountain, GA

IDA CASON CALLAWAY MEMORIAL CHAPEL Marvel as the majestic sounds of our custom-built Möller pipe organ ring out from this iconic building overlooking Falls Creek Lake. Stop in for a moment of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoFWo_0bGQx5LR00

Georgia Section 2021 Conference

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

Join us at the beautiful Callaway Gardens Resort & Spa for our 2021 section conference! We also have a virtual option if you are not able to join us in person

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unFkA_0bGQx5LR00

Wildlife Film

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Pine Mountain, GA

Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on loop. Learn about the wildlife of North America through educational nature films. (Callaway Discovery Center) Free with Admission PURCHASE ADMISSION\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lCIh_0bGQx5LR00

Homeschool at the Park: Salamanders in the Stream

Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2970 GA-190, Pine Mountain, GA

Explore all upcoming homeschool events in Hamilton, Georgia, find information & tickets for upcoming homeschool events happening in Hamilton, Georgia.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manchester News Flash

Manchester News Flash

Manchester, GA
33
Followers
170
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ga Join#Ga Daily#Callaway Discovery Center#Ga Explore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events coming soon

1. LOVE JONES at THE LOVE BELOW; 2. Ladies Night Takeover; 3. United Way Rent & Utility Payment Assistance Event; 4. Last Tuesday; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;

Comments / 0

Community Policy