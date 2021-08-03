Manchester events coming soon

(MANCHESTER, GA) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

Wellness Weekend: Serenity Now Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4500 Southern Pine Dr, Pine Mountain, GA

August 27-29 Serenity Now This retreat offers you the opportunity to kick off your shoes and adopt the mantra “serenity now” Go ahead and be ready to let your soul be free on this retreat. Book...

Organ Concerts Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17800 US-27, Pine Mountain, GA

IDA CASON CALLAWAY MEMORIAL CHAPEL Marvel as the majestic sounds of our custom-built Möller pipe organ ring out from this iconic building overlooking Falls Creek Lake. Stop in for a moment of...

Georgia Section 2021 Conference Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

Join us at the beautiful Callaway Gardens Resort & Spa for our 2021 section conference! We also have a virtual option if you are not able to join us in person

Wildlife Film Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Pine Mountain, GA

Daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on loop. Learn about the wildlife of North America through educational nature films. (Callaway Discovery Center) Free with Admission PURCHASE ADMISSION



Homeschool at the Park: Salamanders in the Stream Pine Mountain, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2970 GA-190, Pine Mountain, GA

Explore all upcoming homeschool events in Hamilton, Georgia, find information & tickets for upcoming homeschool events happening in Hamilton, Georgia.