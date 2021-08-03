Cancel
Williams, AZ

Live events Williams — what’s coming up

Williams Updates
 5 days ago

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Williams has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vj5Fi_0bGQx3Zz00

Cash'd Out Johnny Cash Show

Williams, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 301 West Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046

Doors open at 7 p.m with the opening act starting at 8 p.m..Be ready for Cash'd Out to perform @ 9 p.m...Seating is first come first serve !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqopF_0bGQx3Zz00

Steam Saturdays to the Canyon

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 235 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ

The Grand Canyon Railway celebrates the history of rail travel with several steam-powered excursions to Grand Canyon National Park each year. An operational steam locomotive can be a rare sight in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dV2V_0bGQx3Zz00

Invasive W**d Removal Event

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Forest Service Rd 47, Williams, AZ

Want to help remove invasive weeds from the Kaibab Lake Campground to help native plants and the ecosystem? Then join us at the campground amphitheatre on August 4 at 9:00am! Use the link below to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POzfR_0bGQx3Zz00

Trail Day! August 28th, Arizona National Scenic Trail tread repair above lower Snowbowl Road

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 742 S Clover, Williams, AZ

https://flagstaffbiking.org/trail-day-august-28th-arizona-national-scenic-trail-tread-repair-between-above-lower-snowbowl-road/ We’ll be cleaning drains and reestablishing tread on one of the best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UpFx_0bGQx3Zz00

HUNKS The Show at Sultana Bar and Theater (Williams, AZ) 8/12/21

Williams, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ

Must be 21+. Doors open at 8pm One ticket = 5 admissions! Limited Time Offer. First Come First Serve. Seating Very Limited and is Not Guaranteed. No Photos or Video Allowed During Performance.

