Iron River, MI

Coming soon: Iron River events

Posted by 
Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 5 days ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Iron River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEpPf_0bGQwz4T00

Florence County Fair - Pull

Florence, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Florence County Fair - Pull is on Facebook. To connect with Florence County Fair - Pull, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToqgE_0bGQwz4T00

Competition Intensive Camp

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Description: Students on the competition teams at Inclusion Dance will participate in a kick-off camp to get their bodies conditioned and their routines started in this 2-day camp (Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8ZJa_0bGQwz4T00

Sleeping Beauty - a play - presented by the students of Missoula Chilcren's Theatre

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 304 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

On Monday they were cast as characters and in 5 short days they develop character! Come enjoy area student's present an updated version of Sleeping Beauty prented by local students who have been...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBwSv_0bGQwz4T00

DC Fishing Classic

Phelps, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 851 State Rd 17, Phelps, WI

Enjoy a day on the lake with a chance to win cash prizes at the DC Fishing Classic. This tournament features musky fishing on Big Sand Lake only, with headquarters at the Sand Lake Pub. $100 per...

Welcome to the Jungle - Open Gym

Crystal Falls, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 401 Superior Ave, Crystal Falls, MI

Open Gym for Ninja Warrior Parkour, Gymnastics, and Fun. Description: Our open gyms in the past have been a HUGE success. Kids love these open gym times to do a craft, dance, practice gymnastics...

Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
