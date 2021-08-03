Ladysmith events coming soon

(LADYSMITH, WI) Live events are coming to Ladysmith.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ladysmith:

Sheldon's 2nd Annual Burger-Nite with a History Lesson Sheldon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Looking for a fun and unique evening? Then stop by to Sheldon's Burger-Nite with a History Lesson! Burgers, hot dogs, fries and beverages will be sold at their food stand. While you enjoy a...

Trout Fest Exeland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ladysmith Team Wireless Backpacks 4 Kids Event Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 W 9th St N, Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith Team Wireless Backpacks 4 Kids Event Hosted By Team Wireless, Verizon Authorized Retailer. Event starts on Saturday, 7 August 2021 and happening at Team Wireless, Verizon Authorized...

WI – Golat Implement Day Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Located 3 miles south of Ladysmith, Hwy 27. East 1 mile on County Highway P Address: W7910 CTY TRK P….Ladysmith WI All brands of farm and lawn & garden tractors and implements are welcome A...

Carol M. Burrows Bruce, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Carol Margaret Burrows died in her home on July 17, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Stevens Wilber, her son-in-law, David, and her granddaughter Kylie Stevens of Madison, WI. Two...