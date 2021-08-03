Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith events coming soon

 5 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Live events are coming to Ladysmith.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ladysmith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KD6yk_0bGQwwQI00

Sheldon's 2nd Annual Burger-Nite with a History Lesson

Sheldon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Looking for a fun and unique evening? Then stop by to Sheldon's Burger-Nite with a History Lesson! Burgers, hot dogs, fries and beverages will be sold at their food stand. While you enjoy a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExUNb_0bGQwwQI00

Trout Fest

Exeland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Trout Fest You may also like the following events from The Man2Man Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbqDG_0bGQwwQI00

Ladysmith Team Wireless Backpacks 4 Kids Event

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 119 W 9th St N, Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith Team Wireless Backpacks 4 Kids Event Hosted By Team Wireless, Verizon Authorized Retailer. Event starts on Saturday, 7 August 2021 and happening at Team Wireless, Verizon Authorized...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9fME_0bGQwwQI00

WI – Golat Implement Day

Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Located 3 miles south of Ladysmith, Hwy 27. East 1 mile on County Highway P Address: W7910 CTY TRK P….Ladysmith WI All brands of farm and lawn & garden tractors and implements are welcome A...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wosim_0bGQwwQI00

Carol M. Burrows

Bruce, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Carol Margaret Burrows died in her home on July 17, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Shannon Stevens Wilber, her son-in-law, David, and her granddaughter Kylie Stevens of Madison, WI. Two...

Ladysmith, WI
With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

